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China stocks slip as geopolitics and tech concerns weigh on sentiment

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Chinas stock markets ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors stayed cautious amid global tensions. The Shanghai Composite edged down 0.19%, while the Shenzhen Component fell more sharply by 1.1%. Uncertainty around USIran relations, especially talks over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, kept market sentiment under pressure.

Technology stocks were among the biggest drags. Zhongji Innolight dropped after reports that China blocked Metas acquisition of Manus AI, highlighting tighter control over AI and concerns about technology security. Battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology also declined after announcing plans to raise $5 billion through a discounted share sale, even as it secured a new battery deal.

On the policy side, Chinas leadership signaled support for the economy, with the Politburo stressing the need to strengthen energy security and protect against external risks.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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