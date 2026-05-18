China stocks slip as weak economic data fuels slowdown concerns

Chinese stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as a fresh batch of weak economic data pointed to slowing growth in the worlds second-largest economy. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.09% to close at 4,132, while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.2%.

Investors reacted to softer readings across key sectors. New home prices in 70 major cities dropped 3.5% from a year earlier in April, while fixed-asset investment fell 1.6% in the first four months of 2026. Retail sales grew just 0.2%, marking the weakest pace since December 2022, and industrial production slowed to 4.1%, its weakest growth since July 2023.

The only positive sign came from the urban unemployment rate, which eased to 5.2%, the lowest level in three months. The overall data reinforced concerns about a broad slowdown in Chinas economy and increased expectations for future policy support, although authorities are still taking a cautious approach.