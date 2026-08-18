Chinas stock market turned mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.19% to close at 3,990.3, its highest level in more than a month, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.56% to 14,622.5.

Investors remained cautious as they looked for stronger government support. Premier Li Qiang called for more measures to meet this years economic targets and said China would speed up the development of new growth areas, including the Six Networks.

The comments came after weak July economic data showed that industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all slowed more than expected. This added to concerns about the strength of Chinas economic recovery.