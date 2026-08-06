Gold mining companies outperformed after gold prices moved higher. The rise in gold was driven by a weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields, along with easing geopolitical concerns following reports that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. These developments improved sentiment towards safe-haven assets, benefiting gold-related stocks.
Technology stocks, particularly those in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors, witnessed profit booking after recent gains. Investors also reassessed valuations in the sector, leading to a decline in several major chipmakers and technology companies.
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