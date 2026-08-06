Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRedmi launches Note 17Leap India IPOTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese equities end mixed as gold stocks support market
Chinese equity markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.57% to close at 3,900.4, supported by strong buying in gold mining stocks. In contrast, the Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.24% to 14,110.1, weighed down by weakness in technology shares.

Gold mining companies outperformed after gold prices moved higher. The rise in gold was driven by a weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields, along with easing geopolitical concerns following reports that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. These developments improved sentiment towards safe-haven assets, benefiting gold-related stocks.

Technology stocks, particularly those in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors, witnessed profit booking after recent gains. Investors also reassessed valuations in the sector, leading to a decline in several major chipmakers and technology companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE Indices launches Nifty Next 100 to track emerging large-cap opportunities

Bondada Engineering subsidiary secures defence orders worth Rs 2 crore

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GMM Pfaudler soars after Q1 PAT surges 118% YoY

Tilaknagar Industries records its highest ever sales in Karnataka for Jul'26

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Next Story