Chinese markets decline as investors remain cautious after Trump-Xi summit

Chinese stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors were disappointed by the lack of clear outcomes from the TrumpXi summit discussions. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02% to close at 4,135, while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 1.17% to 15,561, extending losses from the previous session.

During the second day of talks at Zhongnanhai, U.S. President Donald Trump said the meeting had produced a lot of good results and claimed both sides had reached fantastic trade deals. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries agreed to stabilize trade relations, expand cooperation, and handle differences in a constructive way.