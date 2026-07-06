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Chinese markets end mixed as technology stocks lose momentum

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Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Chinese equity markets ended mixed on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite slipping 0.06% to 4,041.2, while the Shenzhen Component declined 1.16% to a three-week low of 15,416.8.

Technology stocks came under pressure as concerns emerged over the sustainability of the recent AI-led rally. Investor sentiment weakened after reports that Nvidia's next-generation AI server rack system could face delays due to manufacturing issues. As a result, stocks such as Zhongji Innolight, Eoptolink Technology, NAURA Technology and Victory Giant Technology ended lower.

In contrast, banking stocks provided some support to the market, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China posting modest gains.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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