Chinese markets lifted by tech stocks despite global worries

Chinas stock markets saw a modest rebound on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite added 0.12% to finish at 4,098, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.8% to 15,862. The recovery was driven by strong gains in technology and semiconductor shares, with companies like Cambricon Technologies (+3.84%), SMIC (+5.12%), Zhongji Innolight (+7.79%), and Eoptolink Technology (+3.36%) leading the way.

At the same time, investors stayed cautious due to global tensions. Reports of US airstrikes on an Iranian military site added uncertainty around possible US-Iran peace talks, while unresolved issues such as Irans control of the Strait of Hormuz and its nuclear program kept markets on edge.