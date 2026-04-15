Chinese markets show mixed moves as global uncertainty lingers

Chinas stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up slightly by 0.05% to 4,027, reaching a one-month high, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.97% to 14,498 after earlier hitting its strongest level since January 2022.

Investor sentiment weakened due to uncertainty around renewed US-Iran talks, although discussions may resume within the next couple of days. Meanwhile, Chinas economy is expected to grow by 4.8% in the first quarter, a small improvement from 4.5% growth in late 2025.

The ongoing Iran situation has had limited impact on China so far, thanks to efforts to strengthen energy security and reduce external risks.