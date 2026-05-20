Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks end marginally in red, Hang Seng at three-week low

Chinese stocks end marginally in red, Hang Seng at three-week low

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
China and Hong Kong stocks turned lower on Wednesday, tracking broad declines ‌across Asia on prolonged Middle East tensions and inflation concerns. China's main CSI300 Index shed 0.18% to close at 4162 as a drop from one-week high in last session stayed in place. The index has seen volatile moves in this week and had tested a two-week low on Monday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng dropped 0.57% at 25651 testing around three-week low. Broad sentiments were lax in Asia as the US President ‌Donald Trump said the United States may need to strike Iran again ‌but suggested Iran wants a deal to end the war. The markets are eying recent appreciation in Chinese yuans exchange rate which is hovers near a three-year high against the US dollar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

P I Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alembic slides as Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 10 cr

3P Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd counter

Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; Oil & gas shares rally

First Published: May 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story