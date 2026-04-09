Chinese stocks fall as geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

Chinas stock markets slipped on Thursday, giving back some of the previous days gains as investors grew cautious about rising global tensions. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% to 3,966, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 0.3% to 13,996.

Markets turned nervous after fresh uncertainty around the USIran situation. Israel carried out major strikes on Lebanon, and Iran signaled it may not move forward with talks on a long-term agreement, raising concerns about the stability of the ceasefire.

Consumer staples and financial stocks led the losses, both falling about 1.4%. Shares of Foxconn Industrial, Zijin Mining, and BYD also declined noticeably. On the other hand, energy stocks saw small gains as oil prices moved higher.