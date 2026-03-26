Chinese stocks fall as investors react to mixed global signals

Chinas stock markets declined on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.1% to 3,889 and the Shenzhen Component Index dropping 1.4% to 13,606, after two straight sessions of gains. Investors turned cautious amid mixed signals on efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East.

Reports said the US sent a 15-point proposal to Iran via Pakistan to help end the conflict, but uncertainty remained after Iranian state media indicated a negative response and outlined a counterproposal.

At the same time, news that US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Beijing on May 1415 for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping added to the uncertain outlook.