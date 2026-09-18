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Chinese stocks ended higher on Friday, supported by hopes of progress in upcoming US-China talks. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.94% to 3,911.9, while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.72% to 13,640.9.

Investors are closely watching this weekends talks between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of the September 24 meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. AI competition and Chinas access to advanced US chips are expected to be key topics. Markets are also looking for signs that the current trade truce could be extended beyond November.

Reports that the US may delay new tariff announcements until after next weeks summit also supported sentiment. Technology stocks led the gains, with SMIC up 2.85%, Hygon Information Technology 4.04%, Zhongji Innolight 3.40%, and NAURA Technology 3.16%.

For the week, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.61%, while the Shenzhen Component gained 1.26%.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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