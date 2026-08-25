Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlinePaytm Share PriceGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks mixed as tech shares weigh
Chinese stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, as weakness in technology shares kept investors cautious. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.19% to 3,889.4, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.35% to 13,745.9, its lowest level in nearly a month.

Investors continued to reduce their exposure to technology stocks ahead of Nvidias earnings on Wednesday, which could test confidence in the ongoing AI-driven rally. Eoptolink Technology fell 2.70% despite reporting strong growth in revenue and profit. Hua Hong Semiconductor, Zhongji Innolight and NAURA Technology also declined.

On the positive side, Luxshare Precision Industry gained 2.1% after reporting higher first-half profit and revenue. Investors are also watching the National People's Congress Standing Committee meeting, running from August 25 to 28, for possible policy measures to support growth as the Chinese economy loses momentum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 287 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,300 level

Nifty September futures trade at premium

BMW Ventures bags Rs 25-cr orders from Tata Projects

Hindustan Copper Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shah Metacorp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Next Story