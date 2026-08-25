Chinese stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, as weakness in technology shares kept investors cautious. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.19% to 3,889.4, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.35% to 13,745.9, its lowest level in nearly a month.

Investors continued to reduce their exposure to technology stocks ahead of Nvidias earnings on Wednesday, which could test confidence in the ongoing AI-driven rally. Eoptolink Technology fell 2.70% despite reporting strong growth in revenue and profit. Hua Hong Semiconductor, Zhongji Innolight and NAURA Technology also declined.

On the positive side, Luxshare Precision Industry gained 2.1% after reporting higher first-half profit and revenue. Investors are also watching the National People's Congress Standing Committee meeting, running from August 25 to 28, for possible policy measures to support growth as the Chinese economy loses momentum.