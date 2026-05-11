Chinese markets ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 1.08% to its highest level since June 2015, while the Shenzhen Component jumped 2.16% to a new five-year high. Investor sentiment was supported by stronger-than-expected trade and inflation data, along with optimism ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Chinas exports surged 14.1% year-on-year to a record USD 359.44 billion in April 2026, far above market expectations, driven by strong global demand linked to AI investments. Imports also climbed 25.3% to a record high, signaling robust domestic demand. Inflation data added to the positive mood, with consumer prices rising 1.2% annually and producer prices increasing for a second consecutive month.