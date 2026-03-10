Chinese stocks rebound as easing Iran conflict concerns and strong export data lift sentiment

Donald Trump said the military campaign in Iran is progressing faster than expected and may finish well before the initial four- to five-week timeline. Oil prices also dropped significantly after Trump outlined measures aimed at keeping energy costs under control, easing concerns about extended economic disruption and rising inflation.
Domestic economic data further supported market confidence. Chinas exports jumped 21.8% during the first two months of the year, well above expectations, reflecting strong demand from global markets.
Technology and new energy shares led the market recovery. Major gainers included Suzhou TFC Optical Communication, which surged 10.9%, Zhongji Innolight up 4%, Victory Giant Technology rising 7%, Contemporary Amperex Technology advancing 5.3%, and China Energy Engineering climbing 6.8%.
