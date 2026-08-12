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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks rebound as technology shares lead gains
Chinese stocks rebounded on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.32% to 3,946.7 and the Shenzhen Component gaining 1.09% to 14,414.4.

Technology stocks led the recovery after strong results from US companies CoreWeave and Super Micro Computer improved investor sentiment toward the sector.

In China, investors are now waiting for earnings from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) on Thursday. The results could provide more clues about demand for chips.

Cambricon Technologies rose 1.35%, SMIC gained 2.03%, Zhongji Innolight climbed 3.48%, Eoptolink Technology added 3.11%, and NAURA Technology rose 1.86%.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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