Chinese stocks retreat as investors lock in gains and watch Trump-Xi meeting

Chinese markets fell on Thursday as investors booked profits after recent strong gains and kept a close eye on talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.52% to close at 4,178, while the Shenzhen Component lost 2.14% to 15,746, pulling back from multi-year highs reached in the previous session.

Taiwan remained the key focus in the TrumpXi discussions, with Xi warning that mishandling the issue could lead to possible clashes. The leaders also discussed the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, Xi signaled support for further economic opening and more stable ChinaUS relations. Investors are not expecting major breakthroughs from the summit but are hoping both sides can maintain steady ties.