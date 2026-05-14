Chinese stocks retreat as investors lock in gains and watch Trump-Xi meeting

Taiwan remained the key focus in the TrumpXi discussions, with Xi warning that mishandling the issue could lead to possible clashes. The leaders also discussed the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, Xi signaled support for further economic opening and more stable ChinaUS relations. Investors are not expecting major breakthroughs from the summit but are hoping both sides can maintain steady ties.
Technology shares led the decline, with heavy losses in stocks such as Cambricon Technologies, Hygon Information Technology, NAURA Technology, and Victory Giant Technology.
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