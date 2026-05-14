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Chinese stocks retreat as investors lock in gains and watch Trump-Xi meeting

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Chinese markets fell on Thursday as investors booked profits after recent strong gains and kept a close eye on talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Shanghai Composite dropped 1.52% to close at 4,178, while the Shenzhen Component lost 2.14% to 15,746, pulling back from multi-year highs reached in the previous session.

Taiwan remained the key focus in the TrumpXi discussions, with Xi warning that mishandling the issue could lead to possible clashes. The leaders also discussed the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the Korean Peninsula. At the same time, Xi signaled support for further economic opening and more stable ChinaUS relations. Investors are not expecting major breakthroughs from the summit but are hoping both sides can maintain steady ties.

Technology shares led the decline, with heavy losses in stocks such as Cambricon Technologies, Hygon Information Technology, NAURA Technology, and Victory Giant Technology.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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