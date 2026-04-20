Chinese stocks rise as central bank maintains supportive stance

Chinas stock markets moved higher on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite climbing 0.76% to a one-month high of 4,082, while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.55% to 14,966, its strongest level since December 2021. The gains came after the Peoples Bank of China reiterated its supportive and moderately loose policy approach to help sustain economic growth while keeping the currency stable.

The one-year loan prime rate stayed at 3%, and the five-year rate remained at 3.5%, marking the 11th straight month without any change and keeping both at record lows. While signs show that deflation is easing and growth is gradually stabilising, policymakers are still cautious due to global uncertainties, including rising tensions in the Middle East.