Chinese stocks slip as Iran conflict and oil price surge weigh on investor sentiment

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Chinas stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors stayed cautious due to rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.8% to 4,096, while the Shenzhen Component declined 0.65% to 14,281.

Market sentiment remained weak as strong statements from leaders in Tehran and Washington suggested that the conflict is unlikely to ease soon after nearly two weeks of fighting. Concerns also grew after oil prices jumped, following Irans new supreme leader Mojtaba Khameneis pledge to keep the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed. At the same time, Tehran has stepped up attacks on regional oil and transportation infrastructure, raising fears of higher global inflation.

Despite these pressures, Chinese equities showed some resilience. Investors were somewhat reassured by Beijings long-term efforts to protect the economy from energy shocks through investments in renewable energy and the buildup of strategic oil reserves.

Among individual stocks, Huagong Tech dropped 7.2%, Beijing Teamsun fell 10%, and Talkweb Information declined 7.1%. Zijin Mining lost 2.7%, while China Energy Engineering slipped 1.6%.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

