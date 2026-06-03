Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chitrakut Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 2600.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Chitrakut Holdings reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2600.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.01 2600 1.702.05 -17 OPM %-244.44-600.00 -24.7131.22 - PBDT-0.69-0.01 -6800 0.300.87 -66 PBT-0.79-0.02 -3850 0.010.86 -99 NP-0.95-0.61 -56 -0.150.39 PL

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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