Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.590.47 26 OPM %81.3659.57 -PBDT0.320.33 -3 PBT0.150.30 -50 NP0.150.30 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content