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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Chitrakut Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of Chitrakut Holdings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.590.47 26 OPM %81.3659.57 -PBDT0.320.33 -3 PBT0.150.30 -50 NP0.150.30 -50

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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