Choice Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.92% to Rs 42.36 crore

Net profit of Choice Finserv Pvt declined 61.87% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.61% to Rs 11.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.08% to Rs 159.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.