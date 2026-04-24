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Choice International consolidated net profit rises 16.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 306.71 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 16.70% to Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 306.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.04% to Rs 217.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 1119.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 910.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales306.71253.00 21 1119.13910.38 23 OPM %37.6638.04 -35.7531.26 - PBDT96.7576.71 26 336.34229.79 46 PBT86.6973.95 17 316.39221.30 43 NP60.3151.68 17 217.66156.54 39

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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