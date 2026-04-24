Choice International consolidated net profit rises 16.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 306.71 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 16.70% to Rs 60.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 306.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.04% to Rs 217.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 1119.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 910.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.