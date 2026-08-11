Choice International consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 309.79 croreNet profit of Choice International rose 22.83% to Rs 55.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 309.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 234.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales309.79234.62 32 OPM %33.8335.58 -PBDT86.3665.68 31 PBT79.9262.89 27 NP55.3045.02 23
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