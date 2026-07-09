Choice International jumps as South Korea's NHIS to invest Rs 900-cr in broking arm

Choice International rallied 7.50% to Rs 826.75 after the company said that South Korea's NH Investment & Securities Co. (NHIS) will invest about Rs 900 crore in its subsidiary, Choice Equity Broking (CEBPL).

The proposed investment will support the expansion of CEBPL's broking, wealth management and capital markets businesses, strengthening the company's growth strategy across its financial services platform.

NHIS, a subsidiary of NH Financial Group, will invest Rs 899.99 crore through the subscription of 42,25,350 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at Rs 2,130 per share, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

The investment marks a strategic partnership between the two companies and comes amid rising retail participation, growing investor awareness and increasing digital adoption in India's capital markets.

The proceeds will be deployed to expand CEBPL's margin trading facility (MTF) book, strengthen technology infrastructure, accelerate customer acquisition, develop new products, enhance talent capabilities and scale operations. "Beyond capital, the partnership brings significant strategic value by combining Choice's growing presence in India's financial markets with NHIS's global institutional expertise, technology-led operating model and experience in one of Asia's most sophisticated capital markets," the company said in an exchange filing. The collaboration is expected to enable knowledge sharing across institutional broking, research, capital markets, governance, risk management, compliance and operational excellence, helping strengthen Choice's institutional capabilities. Backed by the investment, CEBPL aims to achieve five-fold growth in its broking and distribution businesses over the next three years while expanding its digital capabilities and institutional franchise.

The investment will be governed by a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) and a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) executed between Choice International, CEBPL and NHIS. Choice International has signed the agreements as a confirming party in its capacity as the principal shareholder and promoter of CEBPL. Under the agreements, CEBPL will issue the CCPS to NHIS, while the SHA contains customary provisions relating to board composition, senior management appointments, investor consent rights on reserved matters, information-sharing obligations, transfer restrictions, lock-in provisions, non-compete arrangements and a put option. Choice International said the transaction will not result in any change in the management or control of either the listed company or CEBPL.

The company and CEBPL have undertaken joint and several indemnity obligations for specified events under the definitive agreements. Choice has also agreed to certain transfer and non-compete restrictions relating to CEBPL for as long as NHIS remains a shareholder. The company said neither it nor CEBPL holds any stake in NH Investment & Securities, and the South Korean investor is not related to Choice International or its subsidiary. The transaction is not a related-party transaction, it added. Commenting on the development, Arun Poddar, CEO & Executive Director, Choice International, said: "This investment marks a significant milestone in our growth journey and reflects the confidence of a leading global financial institution in our vision, business model and long-term potential. India's financial services sector is at an inflection point, driven by increasing investor participation, digital adoption and the growing need for accessible financial solutions. NHIS brings deep institutional expertise, global market insights and advanced digital capabilities that complement our strengths in serving India's rapidly expanding investor base. Together, we aim to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, expand access to quality financial products and contribute meaningfully to India's financial inclusion agenda. As the country progresses towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, this partnership positions us to create sustainable value for our customers, stakeholders and the broader financial ecosystem. "

Commenting on the partnership, Shin Jae Wook, President & CEO of NH Investment & Securities, said: "This strategic investment marks an important milestone in further strengthening NH Investment & Securities' global business portfolio. Through our partnership with Choice Group, we will combine the strengths of both organizations to deliver differentiated financial services and build sustainable long-term growth engines for our global business." Choice International is a diversified financial services company offering a wide range of solutions across broking and distribution, investment banking, wealth management, business advisory, and regulatory compliance services for government authorities and corporate entities. The company also provides retail loan distribution, mutual fund distribution, technical services, and other ancillary financial services.