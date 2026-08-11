Choksi Asia standalone net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia declined 10.28% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.2211.9014.9711.601.631.571.541.510.961.07

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