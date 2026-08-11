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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choksi Asia standalone net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Choksi Asia standalone net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 22.52% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia declined 10.28% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.52% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.2211.90 -23 OPM %14.9711.60 -PBDT1.631.57 4 PBT1.541.51 2 NP0.961.07 -10

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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