Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 5.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.39% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.39% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.94% to Rs 5.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.34% to Rs 49.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.