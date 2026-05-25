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Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 11.96% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 46.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.8211.40 12 46.0141.78 10 OPM %28.3930.70 -26.3626.88 - PBDT2.992.96 1 9.538.65 10 PBT1.101.26 -13 2.442.15 13 NP1.030.92 12 1.961.52 29

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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