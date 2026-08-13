Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 12.06 croreNet profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 48.72% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.0611.24 7 OPM %27.2025.89 -PBDT2.572.31 11 PBT0.600.63 -5 NP0.580.39 49
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