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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 48.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 12.06 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 48.72% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.0611.24 7 OPM %27.2025.89 -PBDT2.572.31 11 PBT0.600.63 -5 NP0.580.39 49

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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