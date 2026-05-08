Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 11.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 10366.20 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 11.99% to Rs 687.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 613.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 10366.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8913.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.31% to Rs 2441.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2173.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 39072.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33125.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.