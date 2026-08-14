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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 39.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.55% to Rs 11113.57 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 39.32% to Rs 805.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 578.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 11113.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9296.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11113.579296.32 20 OPM %57.5255.45 -PBDT2487.551774.70 40 PBT2400.131696.10 42 NP805.96578.50 39

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

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