Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 45.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.87% to Rs 8856.29 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 45.56% to Rs 1656.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1137.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.87% to Rs 8856.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7266.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8856.297266.80 22 OPM %70.0568.54 -PBDT2298.621599.44 44 PBT2223.561532.00 45 NP1656.221137.83 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content