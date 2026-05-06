Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 2.07%, up for fifth straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1691.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.61% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1691.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24022.3. The Sensex is at 76837.26, down 0.23%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has gained around 19.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25716.9, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1695, up 2% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 7.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.61% slide in NIFTY and a 1.12% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.