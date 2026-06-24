Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 3.13%, gains for five straight sessions

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 3.13%, gains for five straight sessions

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1779.9, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.96% fall in NIFTY and a 0.59% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1779.9, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 23991.35. The Sensex is at 76862.12, up 0.87%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has added around 11.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26329.3, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1777, up 3.05% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 10.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.96% fall in NIFTY and a 0.59% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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