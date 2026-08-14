Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 0.91 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.910.9039.5650.000.370.470.120.250.100.20

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