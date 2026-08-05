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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Chowgule Steamships rose 128.57% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.820.83 -1 OPM %-37.80-30.12 -PBDT0.780.50 56 PBT0.690.39 77 NP0.640.28 129

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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