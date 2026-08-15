CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 186.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 586.66 croreNet profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 186.73% to Rs 149.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 586.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales586.66510.80 15 OPM %34.3722.40 -PBDT181.5974.98 142 PBT154.4154.14 185 NP149.7052.21 187
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