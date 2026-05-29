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CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 664.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 656.48 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure rose 664.71% to Rs 63.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 656.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 490.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 441.03% to Rs 222.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 117.14% to Rs 2234.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1029.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales656.48490.23 34 2234.351029.00 117 OPM %18.669.42 -21.3013.81 - PBDT91.4129.16 213 347.8792.68 275 PBT62.9310.57 495 241.0945.60 429 NP63.938.36 665 222.6941.16 441

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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