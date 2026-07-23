CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 15.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 2620.55 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 15.77% to Rs 235.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 2620.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2369.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2620.552369.0014.8714.22409.09357.90312.01270.81235.62203.53

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