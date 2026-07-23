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CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit rises 15.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 2620.55 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India rose 15.77% to Rs 235.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 2620.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2369.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2620.552369.00 11 OPM %14.8714.22 -PBDT409.09357.90 14 PBT312.01270.81 15 NP235.62203.53 16

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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