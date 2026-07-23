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SRF Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2026.

SRF Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2026.

CIE Automotive India Ltd tumbled 11.02% to Rs 420.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 76.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15128 shares in the past one month.

SRF Ltd crashed 8.70% to Rs 2623.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62900 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd lost 7.32% to Rs 944.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28271 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd shed 6.51% to Rs 1000.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd slipped 6.33% to Rs 1379.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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