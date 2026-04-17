Cigarette stocks rally after VST Industries' strong Q4 show

Cigarette stocks saw renewed investor interest on Friday after VST Industries reported a strong set of Q4 FY26 earnings, triggering a rub-off effect across the sector.

Shares of VST Industries surged 10.16%, while Godfrey Phillips India rose 3.44% and ITC gained 1.15%, reflecting broad-based buying in cigarette stocks.

VST Industries posted a sharp 120.16% YoY jump in standalone net profit to Rs 116.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 53 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations, excluding excise duty, rose 31.09% YoY to Rs 457.06 crore.

Profit before tax surged 130.60% YoY to Rs 154.55 crore, while EBITDA jumped 197.14% to Rs 208 crore. EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 30.3% from 15.3% a year ago, indicating strong operating leverage.