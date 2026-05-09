Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 14.78% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.93% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 8.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.732.03 -15 8.369.83 -15 OPM %12.1433.99 -29.7832.96 - PBDT0.210.67 -69 2.483.10 -20 PBT0.140.58 -76 2.232.76 -19 NP0.110.43 -74 1.672.06 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 525.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 4.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story