Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 74.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.78% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 74.42% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.78% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.93% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.95% to Rs 8.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.