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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 429.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 429.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 429.27% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.392.35 2 OPM %25.1025.96 -PBDT2.720.60 353 PBT2.670.54 394 NP2.170.41 429

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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