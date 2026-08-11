Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 429.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities rose 429.27% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.392.3525.1025.962.720.602.670.542.170.41

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