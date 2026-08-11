Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 429.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Cil Securities rose 429.27% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.392.35 2 OPM %25.1025.96 -PBDT2.720.60 353 PBT2.670.54 394 NP2.170.41 429
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