Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.