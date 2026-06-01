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Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Hotels declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.882.68 7 10.609.39 13 OPM %15.6320.90 -16.7020.13 - PBDT0.390.52 -25 1.521.69 -10 PBT0.050.16 -69 0.250.27 -7 NP0.040.12 -67 0.190.20 -5

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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