Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 3.30 croreNet profit of Cindrella Hotels rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.302.66 24 OPM %15.7617.67 -PBDT0.470.41 15 PBT0.190.12 58 NP0.140.09 56
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