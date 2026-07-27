Cineline India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.87% to Rs 59.27 croreNet Loss of Cineline India reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.2745.29 31 OPM %19.5412.52 -PBDT8.964.13 117 PBT0.05-2.71 LP NP-1.21-2.06 41
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