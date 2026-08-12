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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 61.77% to Rs 7.49 crore

Net profit of Cinevista rose 1.01% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.77% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.494.63 62 OPM %31.1142.12 -PBDT1.851.04 78 PBT1.780.99 80 NP1.000.99 1

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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