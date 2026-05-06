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Cinevista reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Cinevista reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 31.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.71% to Rs 23.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.3011.47 -36 23.9711.54 108 OPM %42.60-131.91 -45.06-156.41 - PBDT2.61-16.02 LP 8.05-21.68 LP PBT2.56-16.08 LP 7.84-21.83 LP NP0.82-25.87 LP 6.10-31.62 LP

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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