Cipla arm names Shivam Puri CEO of One India Business, effective 1 July 2026

Cipla said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cipla Health, has appointed Shivam Puri as chief executive officer (CEO) of its One India Business and a member of the company's Management Council, effective 1 July 2026.

Puri, who currently serves as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Cipla Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, will also be designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the company.

The appointment is on a full-time employment basis, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Puri has been leading Cipla Health since 2019 and has played a key role in expanding its consumer healthcare and wellness portfolio across categories such as smoking cessation, pain care, cough and cold, skincare, haircare and nutrition. Under his leadership, the business evolved from a startup venture into one of India's leading wellness-focused consumer goods companies.

He brings more than 23 years of leadership experience across the FMCG and healthcare sectors. Before joining Cipla Health, Puri held senior leadership positions at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd and ITC Ltd. During his tenure at Hindustan Unilever, he managed multiple businesses, including the Pureit water purifier portfolio, homecare division and modern trade operations, besides overseeing brands such as Surf Excel. Puri holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from IIT (BHU) Varanasi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with operations across India, South Africa, North America and other regulated and emerging markets. The company focuses on complex generics and therapies including respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments. Cipla operates 46 manufacturing facilities globally, producing more than 1,500 products across over 80 markets.