Cipla consolidated net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 7077.02 croreNet profit of Cipla declined 39.19% to Rs 789.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1297.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 7077.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6837.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7077.026837.04 4 OPM %16.8526.01 -PBDT1386.172022.65 -31 PBT1081.931769.93 -39 NP789.051297.62 -39
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