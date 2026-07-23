Cipla consolidated net profit declines 39.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 7077.02 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 39.19% to Rs 789.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1297.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 7077.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6837.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7077.026837.0416.8526.011386.172022.651081.931769.93789.051297.62

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